BRIEF-Kingsland Global says FY revenue was up 62.1pct
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct
Feb 7 AFFIN Holdings Bhd
* Affin Bank Berhad, unit of affin, has on 7 february 2017 issued 1 billion rgt of subordinated MTN under the mtn programme Source text (bit.ly/2kmDO4J) Further company coverage:
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct
* Board approved offer and sale to public, Philippine peso-denominated fixed-rate retail bonds of up to 20 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: