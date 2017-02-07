BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Beyondspring Inc
* Beyondspring Inc now sees its IPO of up to $75 million - SEC filing
* Beyondspring Inc had previously filed for IPO of up to $100 million
* Beyondspring Inc adds Rodman & Renshaw, And Lake Street Capital Markets to list of underwriters to its IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2ljvAaZ)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: