BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Immersion Corp
* Immersion reaches agreement with viex capital advisors, llc
* Immersion corp - immersion has agreed to nominate to its board of directors, and support election of daniel p. Mccurdy
* Immersion corp - viex and its affiliates have agreed to vote their shares in support of election of immersion's slate of recommended directors
* Immersion corp - also agreed to submit to a stockholder vote a binding proposal to declassify board
* Immersion - proposal if approved would result in first annual election of directors with 1-year terms occurring at co's 2018 annual meeting
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.