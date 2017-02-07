Feb 7 Immersion Corp

* Immersion reaches agreement with viex capital advisors, llc

* Immersion corp - immersion has agreed to nominate to its board of directors, and support election of daniel p. Mccurdy

* Immersion corp - viex and its affiliates have agreed to vote their shares in support of election of immersion's slate of recommended directors

* Immersion corp - also agreed to submit to a stockholder vote a binding proposal to declassify board

* Immersion - proposal if approved would result in first annual election of directors with 1-year terms occurring at co's 2018 annual meeting