BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Gameone Holdings Ltd
* Entered into mobile game development license contracts with Culturecom Holdings Limited
* Group is granted licence for mobile games development rights for "Oriental Heroes" of Culturecom and " King Of Fighters Of Japan SNK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: