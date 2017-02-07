BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Zhongxin Fruit And Juice Ltd
* Expected to report a net loss for HY2017
* Zhongxin fruit and juice ltd - expected results due to lower revenue recorded in hy2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: