TABLE-Aurobindo Pharma March-qtr consol profit down 4 pct

May 30 Aurobindo Pharma consolidated quarterly results for the three months ended March 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise) March 2017 March 2016 Net Profit 5.32 5.55 Net Sales 35.82 36.74 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rhqKRM NOTE: Aurobindo Pharma is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)