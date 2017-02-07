Feb 7 Axis Bank Ltd

* Says signs agreement for sale of 14 million shares of Experian Credit Information Co of India for INR 640 million Source text: (Axis Bank Limited has informed the Exchange that the Bank has signed an agreement for sale of 1,40,00,000 equity shares (10% of total outstanding shares) of face value of Rs. 10 per share of Experian Credit Information Company of India Limited ( "Experian India" or the "Entity" ) at Rs.45.7 per share, resulting in a total cash consideration of Rs. 64.00 crore ( "Transaction" ). The above Transaction is subject to requisite regulatory approvals, including from Reserve Bank of India)