Feb 7 Shawbrook Group Plc :

* Appointment of chief financial officer

* Appointment of Dylan Minto as chief financial officer and executive director of Shawbrook Group Plc with effect from Feb. 6

* Appointment follows an extensive market search for best candidate following departure of Tom Wood in June