BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Feb 7 Clearwater Seafoods Inc :
* Clearwater increases investment in market leading arctic surf clam fishery
* Clearwater Seafoods Inc -announce today more than $5 million in new investments in Clearwater's Arctic surf clam fishery
* Clearwater Seafoods Inc-additional investment of $3.6 million will be made in Clearwater's existing grand bank, Newfoundland facility
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter