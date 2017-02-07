BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Feb 7 Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Co :
* H1 net profit after tax EGP 43.4 million versus EGP 25 million year ago
* H1 revenue EGP 101.1 million versus EGP 103 million year ago
* Floatation of Egyptian pound had a positive impact of EGP 66.4 million on H1 results
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer