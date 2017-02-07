BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 7 Hu An Cable Holdings Ltd
* Co is in discussions with legal advisors in china to ascertain veracity of the news and if verified, circumstances leading to said bankruptcy auction
* Come to attention of co frim public sources that certain assets of Shen Huan Cable were to be sold to 3rd party pursuant to bankruptcy auction
* Around 20 Jan co received resignation notification of chairman Dai Zhixiang Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION