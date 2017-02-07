BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Steris PLC
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98
* Q3 loss per share $0.06
* Q3 loss per share $0.06
* Steris PLC - revising its revenue outlook to approximately 4 pct constant currency organic revenue growth for fiscal 2017
* Steris PLC - revising its outlook for adjusted earnings per diluted share to now be in range of $3.70 - $3.76 for fiscal 2017
* Steris PLC - sees FY 2017 reported revenue growth expectations to approximately 17 pct for fiscal 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.89, revenue view $2.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $678.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fiscal 2017 Q3 revenue increased 5 pct to $646.8 million compared with $618.7 million in Q3 of fiscal 2016
* Steris PLC - free cash flow is now expected to be approximately $260 million for fiscal 2017
* Constant currency organic revenue growth was 3 pct for Q3 of fiscal 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2jXY4e4) Further company coverage:
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement