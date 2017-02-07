BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 7 Tata Steel Ltd :
* Dec quarter consol net profit 2.32 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 293.92 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 1.74 billion rupees
* Consol net loss in Dec quarter last year was 27.48 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 257.67 billion rupees
* Says elected N Chandrasekaran as chairman of board
* Says appointed Peter Blauwhoff as additional independent director
* Says retirement of Jacobus Schraven as independent director
* Says financial performance in quarter reflects strong underlying operating performance across group inspite of easonally slow quarter in Europe
* Says strategic initiatives in the UK on the pensions continue to be an important priority for the company
* Kalinganagar facility continues to ramp up smoothly; well positioned to serve increase in demand due to expected thrust on infra in FY'18
* Continue to be engaged with British Steel Pension Trustees and regulator for developing structural solution for UK pensions in coming months Source text: bit.ly/2jXALMG Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago