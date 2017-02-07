Feb 7 Tata Steel Ltd :

* Dec quarter consol net profit 2.32 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 293.92 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 1.74 billion rupees

* Consol net loss in Dec quarter last year was 27.48 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 257.67 billion rupees

* Says elected N Chandrasekaran as chairman of board

* Says appointed Peter Blauwhoff as additional independent director

* Says retirement of Jacobus Schraven as independent director

* Says financial performance in quarter reflects strong underlying operating performance across group inspite of easonally slow quarter in Europe

* Says strategic initiatives in the UK on the pensions continue to be an important priority for the company

* Kalinganagar facility continues to ramp up smoothly; well positioned to serve increase in demand due to expected thrust on infra in FY'18

Continue to be engaged with British Steel Pension Trustees and regulator for developing structural solution for UK pensions in coming months