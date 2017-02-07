Feb 7 Numis Corporation Plc :

* Since start of our 2017 financial year overall market conditions have been broadly positive

* Gradual rise in uk equity markets has been helpful to our equities revenues which are currently running above their 2016 run rate

* Conversely, there has been a paucity of equity issuance in UK and we are only just seeing a pick-up in M&A activity

* While uncertainties surrounding a 'hard' Brexit with implications of new Trump administration will persist for some time to come, we remain encouraged by general market sentiment