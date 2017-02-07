BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Gabriel Holding A/S :
* Q1 revenue 117.0 million Danish crowns ($16.8 million) versus 95.3 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBIT 8.4 million crowns versus 8.2 million crowns year ago
* Maintains expectations for FY results

($1 = 6.9660 Danish crowns)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: