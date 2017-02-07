BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Romania's Constitutional Court
* Says rejects a bill to convert Swiss franc loans into local currency at historical rates.
* State news agency Agerpres quoted chief justice Valer Dorneanu saying one of the reasons for rejection was the vast difference between the bill approved by the Senate and the final version approved by the lower house.
* Bill approved by parliament in October, but challenged at the Court by the former technocrat government.
* Central bank had recommended the bill not be scrapped. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.