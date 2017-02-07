Feb 7 Romania's Constitutional Court

* Says rejects a bill to convert Swiss franc loans into local currency at historical rates.

* State news agency Agerpres quoted chief justice Valer Dorneanu saying one of the reasons for rejection was the vast difference between the bill approved by the Senate and the final version approved by the lower house.

* Bill approved by parliament in October, but challenged at the Court by the former technocrat government.

* Central bank had recommended the bill not be scrapped. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)