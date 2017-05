Feb 7 NHPC Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 2.15 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 13.09 billion rupees

* Net profit in dec quarter was 1.71 billion rupees last year as per ind-as; total income from operations was 13.68 billion rupees

* Approved buyback of shares worth up to 26.17 billion rupees

* Source texts: (bit.ly/2kCMZMP)() Further company coverage: