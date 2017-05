Feb 7 Kavit Industries Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 6.1 million rupees versus profit 184,000 rupees year ago

* Dec quarter net sales 889.4 million rupees versus 9 million rupees year ago

* says to issue shares/warrants convertible into equity shares worth upto 250 million rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2khADIU) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)