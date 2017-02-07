BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Feb 7 Kambi Group PLC :
* Signs contract with Greentube - NOVOMATIC Interactive, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NOVOMATIC
* Kambi will offer its state-of-the art sports betting service to Greentube's brands in regulated European markets such as Spain, Italy, UK, Germany and Romania
