BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd :
* Approved acquisition of optionally convertible redeemable preference shares of Jubilant Biosys aggregating to 1.87 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kIuKId Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago