BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo announces agreement with starboard
* Company to reconstitute board with five new independent directors
* New directors include Bradley Alford, Jeffrey Kindler, Jeffrey Smith and two additional independent directors to be recommended by starboard
* Starboard will also be recommending two additional independent directors to be added to perrigo board
* Perrigo's board of directors will be composed of 10 members until appointment of an additional board member
* Says entered into an agreement with Starboard Value LP, which owns approximately 6.7 percent of Perrigo's shares
* Jeffrey Kindler appointed to Perrigo board, effective immediately
* Current directors, Herman Morris, Shlomo Yanai, Michael Jandernoa, and Gary Kunkle will step down from board effective immediately
* Ellen Hoffing will step down from Co's board upon appointment of second additional board member recommended by starboard at a later date
* Bradley Alford will join Perrigo's nominating and governance committee
* Entered agreement with Starboard Value LP regarding membership, composition of Perrigo board, some customary standstill restrictions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.