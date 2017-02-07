BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Kone Oyj
* says wins order for largest high-rise development in Dallas
* says won an order to provide 18 elevators to Park District, a 916,000-square foot mixed-use project
* says the project is developed by Trammell Crow Company (TTC) and joint venture partner Metlife, Inc., and is designed by Dallas-based HKS Architects Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,