BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Twitter Inc :
* Says announcing three changes for update on safety
* Says updates include stopping creation of new abusive accounts, bringing forward safer search results, collapsing potentially abusive/low-quality tweets
* Says is "bringing forward safer search results, and collapsing potentially abusive or low-quality tweets"
* Taking steps to identify people who have been permanently suspended and stop them from creating new accounts
* Says working on 'safe search' which removes tweets that have potentially sensitive content, tweets from blocked, muted accounts from search results
* Says "in the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to roll out product changes" Source text: bit.ly/2lfCEJP Further company coverage:
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,