BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 SMS Kredyt Holding SA:
* Its board plans to merge with its wholly-owned unit, SMS Invest sp. z o.o. (SMS Invest)
* The merge to be held by transferring all assets of the SMS Invest to the company, without a capital increase of the company
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.