BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Pivotal phase 3 data results for Trulance(Tm) (plecanatide) in the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) published in American Journal Of Gastroenterology
* Says Trulance will be available in U.S. this quarter
* Plans to file new drug application supplement with clinical data this quarter with an expected 10-month review period from submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,