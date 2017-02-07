BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 ABM Industries Inc -
* ABM Industries enters into agreement to settle class action lawsuit
* To settle claims in class action lawsuit augustus et. al. v. ABM Security Services, Inc on a class-wide basis for $110 million (pre-tax)
* Entered settlement term sheet relating to Karapetyan V; ABM Industries Inc and ABM Security Services, to settle case on class-wide basis for $5 million
* Settlement does not constitute an admission of liability, culpability, negligence, or wrongdoing on part of ABM
* Continue to be on track with long term objectives
* Currently evaluating settlement's financial impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
