BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Sparebank 1 SMN:
* Q4 net interest income 493 million Norwegian crowns ($60 million) versus 473 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 99 million crowns versus 56 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net income 462 million crowns versus 287 million crowns year ago
* Adopted a new capital target of 15.0 per cent by end of 2017
* Says recommended dividend is 3.00 crowns per EC Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3165 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.