BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Michael Kors
* CEO - saw Q3 average unit retails hurt by highly promotional environment and continued fashion trends towards cross body and small leather goods
* CEO - fashion watch category remained challenged which continued to negatively impact Q3 comparable sales
* CEO on conf call- in stores, traffic declined in high single-digits to negatively impact Q3 comparable sales
* CEO -believe Q3 European comp sales fell due to continuation of weak tourism trends and reduced consumer confidence related to Brexit and terrorist attacks in certain markets
* CEO -beginning this month, reducing promotional activity across retail and wholesale channels in americas
* Reducing promotional activity in retail and wholesale channels expected to hurt net sales in FY 2018, declines expected to moderate in FY 2019
* Anticipate market volatility in Europe throughout the calendar year
* CEO- increasing penetration of footwear in our largest volume doors
* CEO- new online dress shop scheduled to launch this fall
* CEO- will significantly increase digital marketing spend to fuel fast growing ecommerce business globally
* CFO- in fiscal 2018 anticipate modest top line growth driven by higher retail net sales, operating margin in the high teens and modest eps growth
* CEO- "don't believe any of our competitors are taking this level of stance as it relates to walking away from the promotional activity" Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,