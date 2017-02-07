BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Indos SA:
* Grants a 1.5 million zloty ($372,088) loan until May 31 to a client from the metal industry
* This client paid back a loan of the same value on Feb. 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0313 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.