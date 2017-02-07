BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Sabina Gold & Silver Corp -
* Announces 2017 budget and activities
* Says announce a base budget of approximately $8.5 million for 2017
* Budget will be funded from treasury of approximately $40 million as at december 31, 2016
* Says drilling could potentially be undertaken later in year for an additional budget of up to $5 million
* Depending on permitting process, total expenditures could range up to a total of about $25 million for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,