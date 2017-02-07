Feb 7 Sabina Gold & Silver Corp -

* Announces 2017 budget and activities

* Says announce a base budget of approximately $8.5 million for 2017

* Budget will be funded from treasury of approximately $40 million as at december 31, 2016

* Says drilling could potentially be undertaken later in year for an additional budget of up to $5 million

* Depending on permitting process, total expenditures could range up to a total of about $25 million for year