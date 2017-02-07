Feb 7 Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd

* Legal proceedings were commenced against matthew hong an liang and mdm chong lee lee

* Evidence suggested that both had deposited / transferred funds of co into their personal accounts

* Legal proceedings were commenced as evidence uncovered suggested that both breached various agreements signed with co

* Update on discovery of improprieties in company's malaysian subsidiaries in Johor Bahru, Malaysia