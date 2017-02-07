BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Feb 7 Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd
* Legal proceedings were commenced against matthew hong an liang and mdm chong lee lee
* Evidence suggested that both had deposited / transferred funds of co into their personal accounts
* Legal proceedings were commenced as evidence uncovered suggested that both breached various agreements signed with co
* Update on discovery of improprieties in company's malaysian subsidiaries in Johor Bahru, Malaysia
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer