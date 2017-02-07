Feb 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* Intercontinental Exchange - On Dec 29, 2016, NYSE received a Wells Notice

* Intercontinental Exchange - Wells Notice states that the staff have made preliminary determination to recommend that SEC file an enforcement action

* Intercontinental Exchange - Enforcement action in connection with how NYSE responded on July 8, 2015 to circumstances leading into suspension of trading that day

* Intercontinental Exchange - results of the Wells Notice and any enforcement action related to the July 8, 2015 outage are unknown at this time

* Intercontinental Exchange - in December 2015, NYSE had received an inquiry from enforcement staff of SEC regarding the outage; the investigation proceeded throughout 2016