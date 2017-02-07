Feb 7 The Spar Group Ltd:

* Trading update: 13 weeks to Dec. 31, 2016

* Increased sales by 16.9 pct from R21.9 billion to R25.6 billion for 13-week trading quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Group sales in South Africa increased by 5.8 pct, which were adversely impacted by a slow-down in building materials business

* SPAR retail sales grew by 6.1 pct with sales in comparable stores up by 5.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)