BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Spirit Airlines Inc :
* Sees Q1 ASMS up 15.2 percent YOY, 2017 ASMS up about 18.5 percent YOY
* Sees Full Year 2017 gross capital expenditures $782 million
* Sees Q1 Adjusted Operating Expense Ex-Fuel Per ASM flat to up 1%, flat to down 1% in FY 2017
* Spirit airlines - Preliminary Jan load factor 78.2 % versus 81.7 % ; Preliminary Jan RPMS 1.82 billion, up 9.9 percent; Preliminary Jan ASMS 2.33 billion, up 14.8 percent Source text : (bit.ly/2lluTPc) Further company coverage:
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,