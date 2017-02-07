BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Kuwait Projects Co SPC Limited:
* HSBC announce tender offer to purchase KIPCO notes
* Launched tender invitation for outstanding $500,000,000 4.800 percent notes due 2019 of Kuwait Projects Co Spc Limited
* Offer will end at 17:00 hours (london time) on 15 february
* Purchase price will be 105.250 percent of the principal amount of the notes
* Announced intention to issue a series of new u.s. Dollar-Denominated fixed rate notes under its $3,000,000,000 euro medium term note programme
* Purpose of the offer and the proposed issue of the new notes is to extend the company's and the guarantor's debt maturity profile in an efficient manner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.