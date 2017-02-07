BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 D'Ieteren SA:
* Upward revision of D'Ieteren's fy 2016 guidance
* D'ieteren now anticipates an improvement of about 12 percent in its 2016 current consolidated result before tax, group's share
* D'Ieteren auto and Belron both exceeded expectations in december due to strong year-end market conditions Source text: bit.ly/2kiEzsZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: