BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Orpea SA:
* Q4 revenue 736.6 million euros ($787.9 million) versus 649.0 million euros a year ago
* 2017 revenue seen at 3.13 billion euros (+10 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: