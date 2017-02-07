Feb 7 General Motors Co

* General Motors - Despite improvements co experienced through most of 2016 unable to overcome impacts of Brexit

* General Motors - Brexit resulted in a $0.3 billion unfavorable impact due primarily to adverse movement in British pound against U.S. Dollar

* General Motors says it anticipates the impacts of Brexit to continue through 2017 - SEC filing

* General Motors - Also anticipates headwinds associated with pricing pressures and increased costs associated with depreciation, marketing and costs associated with new product launches

* General Motors - Intend to mitigate the headwinds with full benefit of recently launched Astra and Mokka X along with 2017 launches of the Insignia, Ampera E