BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 CRCAM Paris et Ile de France:
* FY net income group share 250.1 million euros ($267.6 million) versus 273.9 million euros year ago
* FY gross operating profit 404.2 million euros versus 458.3 euros million year ago
* FY net banking income 942.1 million euros versus 972.6 million euros year ago
* Solvency ratio at Dec 31, 2016 at 19.3 percent versus 23.4 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.