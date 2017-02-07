BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 UK's Serious Fraud Office
* Four found guilty in 160 mln stg financing fraud
* Found guilty for conspiracy to make corrupt payments and conspiracy to commit fraud against Barclays Bank and KBC Lease (UK) to obtain almost 160 mln stg
* Stephen Dartnell, George Alexander of total asset limited trading as total asset finance were found guilty.
* Carl Cumiskey of H2O Networks Limited ("H2O") and Simon Mundy who worked for KBC were also found guilty Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.