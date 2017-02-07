BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 8 International Healthway Corporation Ltd :
* Formal police report has been filed by company on 6 february 2017 in respect of lbc matter
* Co has on 6 february 2017 entered into term sheet with Oxley Holdings Limited, Ching Chiat Kwong and Low See Ching
* Oxley Holdings Limited proposes to make available to company a loan facility in aggregate amount of up to S$50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.