BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 8 Nikkei-
* Kirin Holdings' group operating profit likely rose more than 10% to around 140 billion yen for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31- Nikkei
* Kirin Holdings' sales apparently slipped 6% to around 2.07 trillion yen for fiscal year ended Dec. 31- Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2kPGGYj) Further company coverage:
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: