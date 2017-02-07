PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 7 Barnes Group Inc :
* On February 2, 2017 entered into an amendment to its existing revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* Amended credit agreement extends maturity date to Feb 2, 2022; increases borrowing availability from $750 million to $850 million - SEC filing
* Amendment increases accordion feature from $250 million to $350 million resulting in total available borrowings of $1.2 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2koBoCl) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.