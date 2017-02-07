BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Feb 8 Metalicity Ltd:
* Non-binding memorandum of understanding with CNFC Equipment to advance Admiral Bay, has been signed
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer