BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Etiler Gida:
* Decides to buy 7 percent of Altinyag Kombinalari at total 2.1 million lira ($561,857.88)
* Company to buy total 4.2 million A group shares at 0.5 lira per share price
* Company to hold 17.18 pct of Altinyag Kombinalari after the transaction
($1 = 3.7376 liras)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting