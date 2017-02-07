Feb 7 Etiler Gida:

* Decides to buy 7 percent of Altinyag Kombinalari at total 2.1 million lira ($561,857.88)

* Company to buy total 4.2 million A group shares at 0.5 lira per share price

* Company to hold 17.18 pct of Altinyag Kombinalari after the transaction Source text for Eikon:

