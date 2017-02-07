Feb 7 Neuca SA:

* Its unit, NEUCA MED Sp. z o. o., buys Niepubliczny Zaklad Opieki Zdrowotnej „Wola-Med” Sp. z o.o. (Wola-Med)

* Wola-Med manages 7 clinics and covers 7,500 patients

* Investment in primary care is a part of the company's strategy to build a network of medical clinics