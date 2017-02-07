BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Neuca SA:
* Its unit, NEUCA MED Sp. z o. o., buys Niepubliczny Zaklad Opieki Zdrowotnej „Wola-Med” Sp. z o.o. (Wola-Med)
* Wola-Med manages 7 clinics and covers 7,500 patients
* Investment in primary care is a part of the company's strategy to build a network of medical clinics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: