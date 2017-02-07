Feb 7 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

* On February 6, 2017 co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement-SEC filing

* Revolving facility is comprised of a $900.0 million U.S. dollar tranche and a $100.0 million multicurrency tranche

* Credit agreement permits up to $500 million of additional revolving loan commitments from existing lenders/ other lenders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: