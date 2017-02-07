BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 MolMed SpA:
* MolMed and TTY Biopharm (TTY)sign a term sheet to commercialise Zalmoxis in certain Asian territories
* Within June 30, the terms contained in the agreement shall be incorporated into a definitive contract
* After the signature of the definitive contract, the application of marketing authorization of Zalmoxis in the interested territories will be carried-out by and at cost of TTY
* TTY will eventually perform further clinical studies, if needed to obtain regulatory approval, and will conduct associated regulatory activities after marketing authorization
* MolMed will supply TTY with Zalmoxis and receive upfront and milestone payments up to 13.5 million euros ($14.43 million) and double-digit royalty payments on annual net sales Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9353 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: