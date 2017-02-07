BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 (Reuters) -
* Rd legal funding llc is sued by u.s. Consumer financial protection bureau, new york attorney general -- court filing
* Lawsuit accuses rd of engaging in deceptive and abusive acts in extending credit to people awaiting payouts from settlement funds
* Lawsuit contends that rd's transactions are loans at usurious interest rates, and therefore are void
* Lawsuit says rd advances money to first responders to 9/11 attacks, as well as to former national football league players with brain injuries
* Lawsuit says consumers often end up paying back more than twice as much as the sums they are given upfront
* Among the other defendants is roni dersovitz, who the lawsuit says is the founder and owner of rd
* Lawsuit seeks restitution for consumers, civil fines, and the voiding of various transactions between rd and consumers
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.