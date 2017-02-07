BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Gold Reserve Inc :
* Paris Court of Appeal issued a judgment dismissing annulment applications filed by Venezuela pending before French courts
* Judgment in relation to annulment applications for arbitral award dated Sept 22, 2014 by ICSID against Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
* Court also ordered Venezuela to pay an amount of EUR150,000 for company's legal fees and costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,